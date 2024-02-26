From Akash Deep's stunning debut to Ravichandran Ashwin's fifer: 10 key highlights from India vs England 4th Test
India vs England 4th Test: Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel powered the Rohit Sharma-led team to clinch the 5-match series 3-1, making the 5th Test at Dharamshala, nothing but a mere formality
India vs England 4th Test: Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) played in a brilliant 72-run partnership to trounce England's hope to make a comeback against India on Day 4. The youngsters powered the Rohit Sharma-led team to clinch the 5-match series 3-1, making the 5th Test at Dharamshala, nothing but a mere formality. The series victory is historical in the sense that this is only the seventh time Team India managed to clinch a Test series after being 1-0 down.