India vs England 4th Test: Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) played in a brilliant 72-run partnership to trounce England's hope to make a comeback against India on Day 4. The youngsters powered the Rohit Sharma-led team to clinch the 5-match series 3-1, making the 5th Test at Dharamshala, nothing but a mere formality. The series victory is historical in the sense that this is only the seventh time Team India managed to clinch a Test series after being 1-0 down.

The fourth Test in Ranchi came against the backdrop of India's strong performances in the second and third Test. While England's camp looked clueless about Ranchi's pitch, a slight hint of overconfidence was visible among Indian batters, which gave the visitors a huge lead on Day 2.

India vs England 4th Test: 10 key highlights

1. Young pacer Akash Deep made his dream debut in Ranchi as he clinched 3 wickets to decimate England's top order on Day 1. Supported well by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep displayed the potential of India's rising pace stars.

2. Amid all the hype around bazball, it took a classic Joe Root century to stabilize England's first innings. The all-rounder batter slammed unbeaten 122 from 274 balls and remained that last man on the crease as the wickets kept falling around him.

3. While Indian batters looked confident playing at MS Dhoni's den, the England spinners dominated on Day 2, as 19-year-old Shoaib Bashir clinched his maiden five-wicket haul while spinner Tom Heartly managed to restrict Indian batters in terms of runs.

4. Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel formed a near-perfect partnership to steer India's innings out of a low-score finish and narrowed England's big lead of just 46 runs. Dhruv Jurel (90) missed out on his century, but received a rousing welcome at Ranchi, as he walked back to the pavilion.

5. Day 3 was meant to be for Indian spinners, who faced some backlash for not performing well on Day 1. Ravichandran Ashwin was back in charge and he destroyed the backbone of England's batting order, clinching one wicket after another. The spinner surpassed Anil Kumble's record as he grabbed more than 350 Test wickets at home.

6. While Ravichandran Ashwin was displaying his magic, Kuldeep Yadav was no less as he trapped England's batters and slayed them like a beast. He used the pitch conditions of Ranchi well and even the former England players praised the spinner for his extraordinary spell.

7. Chasing 192 to win the series, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal began on a fiery note on Day 3. The duo attempted to continue the momentum on Day 4 before Yashasvi Jaiswal fell prey to Joe Root's flighted delivery and it was an easy catch for James Anderson.

8. The heartbeat of the Indian camp rose as England made a slight comeback with the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ravindra Jadeja, but Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel didn't let the pressure get them, as they slowly took India to the victory.

9. The consecutive third Test defeat for England came after their second biggest Test defeat at Rajkot, where the Ben Stokes-led team lost by a whopping 434 runs.

10. The series win against England is India's 17th consecutive series win at home.

