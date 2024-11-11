From Aryan to Anaya - Sanjay Bangar’s son shares hormonal transformation journey: Watch viral video

Sanjay Bangar is a former India cricketer. He had also served as the batting coach of Indian senior national team from 2014 to 2019.

Koushik Paul
Published11 Nov 2024, 01:35 AM IST
Aryan Bangar (L) and as Anaya (R) after the hormonal transformation therapy.
Aryan Bangar (L) and as Anaya (R) after the hormonal transformation therapy. (Instagram (anayabangar))

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s son Aryan shared his 10-month hormonal transformation journey, the video of which went viral on social media. In an Instagram reel, the 23-year-old shared a few old pictures with former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and with his father alongside the pictures post hormone replacement therapy.

10 months after the surgery, the cricketer identifies herself as Anaya. A cricketer like his father, Aryan is a left-handed batter and used to play for Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket. He also represented Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire and scored tons of runs.

While she might have given up on cricket, Anaya is happy to find her true self. “Chasing my dream of playing cricket professionally has been a journey filled with sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering dedication.

"From early mornings on the field to facing the doubts and judgments of others, every step has demanded strength. But beyond the game, I had another journey. A path of self-discovery and a lot of challenges faced.

“Embracing my true self meant making hard choices, letting go of the comfort of fitting in, and standing up for who I am, even when it wasn’t easy. Today, I’m proud to be a part of the sport I love at any level or category ,not only as an athlete but as my authentic self. The road hasn’t been easy, but finding my true self has been the greatest victory of all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Where is Anaya currently staying?

Currently, Anaya lives in Manchester and is playing for one of the county clubs there. Although it is yet to be known for which club she plays for, but a clip in her Instagram reel showed she did score 145 in one of the matches.

Earlier, Anaya took to Instagram, voicing her displeasure over England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) banning transgender woman from playing women's cricket.

 

