'From being an enabler to becoming champions…' - Sachin Tendulkar celebrates J&K's historic Ranji Trophy triumph

For decades the famous Kashmir willow has been a companion of several legendary cricketers, leading them to great heights at international level. On Saturday, the land of Kashmir willows added a new feather in their cap by winning the prestigious Ranji Trophy, for the first time in their 67-year history, beating a star-studded Karnataka in the final.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Jammu and Kashmir's historic victory along similar lines, calling their journey "beautiful". “The Kashmir willows have been a part of many champions’ kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir’s journey from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves, is beautiful,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

“A historic moment for the team, coaches, and support staff. Journeys like these define the beauty of domestic cricket,” added the Master Blaster.