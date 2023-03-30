The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on Friday and all teams are gearing up for an exciting season. The most-expensive cricket tournament in the world is followed widely on all social media platforms, where cricket fans check updates regarding their favorite teams.

Most followed IPL teams on social media:

As of 30 March 2023, with 33.84 million followers Chennai Super Kings is the most followed IPL team across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. CSK has won four titles in the tournament and has played 9 finals, which explains the huge popularity of the team.

Second on the list is Mumbai Indians, the team which has won the most IPL titles (5). Rohit Sharma-led team has 32.32 million followers across social media platforms.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are the next two teams on the list with 26.66 million and 25.74 million followers across the three social media platforms.

Next on the list is Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings with 14.45 million followers. The team will be specially watched in this season of IPL as it has made some interesting player choices like Sam Curran.

Delhi Capitals is the sixth team on the list with 14.25 million social media followers while Sunrisers Hyderabad is ranked seven with 12.41 million followers across three major social media platforms.

The winner of the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Rajasthan Royals are ranked eighth on the list with a follower base of 10.49 million.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the two new teams which make their debut in the last season of IPL have also accumulated a good number of followers in one year. 3.08 million people follow Gujarat Titans while 2.73 million people follow Lucknow Super Giants on social media platforms. Interestingly, Gujarat Titans were successful in clinching the title during their inaugural season of the IPL.