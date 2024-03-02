From crores in annual fee to practicing at NCA: 3 things Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer will miss without BCCI contract
The exclusion from the central contracts is a big setback for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as apart from losing recognition, the young players will suffer financial and professional damage
In one of the biggest cricket news this year, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to exclude India's star players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the central contracts. The cricket association was miffed with the young batters for prioritizing IPL over the domestic red ball tournaments and the action came after several warnings. The exclusion from the central contracts is a big setback for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as apart from losing recognition, the young players will suffer financial and professional damage.