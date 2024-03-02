In one of the biggest cricket news this year, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to exclude India's star players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the central contracts. The cricket association was miffed with the young batters for prioritizing IPL over the domestic red ball tournaments and the action came after several warnings. The exclusion from the central contracts is a big setback for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as apart from losing recognition, the young players will suffer financial and professional damage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer will miss? 1. The central contracts of the BCCI are divided into four parts- A+, A, B, and C. The annual fees of the players vary as per their contracts. In 2023, Shreyas Iyer was placed in Grade B and received a ₹3 crore annual fee. Ishan Kishan, who was placed in Grade C, earned ₹1 crore in match fee.

2. The players with central contracts receive various facilities from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). They can use its ground for practice whenever they want, but Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan will now require a green signal from their respective state authorities to avail of NCA services.

3. If the players with central contracts get injured during the matches they play for India, BCCI compensates for their loss in other tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan will have to bear that loss in case of injury during or before IPL 2024.

BCCI upset with Ishan Kishan for training with Hardik Pandya Days ahead of BCCI's decision to exclude Ishan Kishan from the central contract, the young batter was seen practicing with Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya in a pre-IPL camp with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). As per ESNPNCricinfo, the BCCI was particularly upset with those images as Ishan Kishan missed the Ranji Trophy 2024 match for Mumbai.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

