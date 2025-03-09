From fire crackers to dance on streets: How India celebrated win against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 final

India vs New Zealand: India defeated New Zealand to emerge as the winner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Celebrations poured in the social media platforms, and people all over the nation rejoiced in the national cricket teams' win over New Zealand.

India's win over New Zealand India won the finals contesting against New Zealand at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. People from all parts of the nation, like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Chandigarh, etc., started celebrations, bursting crackers and dancing on the street as the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team bagged a win at Dubai.

Advertisement

Fans in Chandigarh were also seen celebrating India's win, bursting crackers as they gathered together to dance and cheer for the nation and its national players.

People in Ranchi were also spotted dancing with the Indian flag, celebrating India's big achievement on the global front. In Dehradun, people were waving the Indian flag bursting crackers and firework rockets.

Advertisement

Also Read | Memes flood social media as New Zealand fast bowler drops Shreyas Iyer’s catch

Advertisement

Also Read | We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour: Virat Kohli

People in the national capital region of Delhi were seen dancing on top of their cars and gathering in front of India Gate waving Indian flags and light sabers along with dancing and celebrating India's win against New Zealand.

At the financial capital of the nation, Mumbai, people were seen to be chanting “Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma” to celebrate India's win, according to a video shared by the news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Also Read | Champions Trophy final: Satya Nadella congratulates Team India on incredible win

India vs New Zealand Score According to live cricket score data, India won the finals against New Zealand on March 9 by scoring 254 runs after losing six wickets on Sunday. The Jio Hotstar viewership surged to over 80 crore on March 9 as the nation applauded India's win in Dubai.

Advertisement

On Sunday, New Zealand, after winning the toss against India, decided to take up batting first and scored 251 runs with the loss of 7 wickets as of the first innings.

On the bowling front, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets for the New Zealand team, while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja got one wicket per person in the India vs New Zealand match.