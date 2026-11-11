From Hardik Pandya’s MI homecoming to Sanju Samson joining CSK: A look at the five biggest trades in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several high-profile player trades over the years, with franchises acquiring established cricketers outside the auction. While some transfers have involved players returning to their former teams, others have seen franchises exchange Indian internationals and overseas stars.

The trade window ahead of IPL 2027 has also witnessed major developments, including the exchange of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Here is a look at five major player trades in IPL history.

Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh (IPL 2027) Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings completed a major player exchange ahead of IPL 2027, with Hardik Pandya joining Punjab and Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai.

Hardik's fee was revised to ₹18 crore, while Arshdeep retained his existing ₹18 crore fee.

The trade ended Hardik's second stint with Mumbai Indians, having rejoined the five-time champions ahead of IPL 2024. Arshdeep, meanwhile, parted ways with Punjab Kings after representing the franchise since his IPL debut in 2019.

Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran (IPL 2026) Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals completed a three-player trade ahead of IPL 2026, with Sanju Samson joining CSK in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Samson joined Chennai at his existing fee of ₹18 crore, while Jadeja's fee was revised to ₹14 crore. Curran retained his ₹2.4 crore fee.

The trade ended Samson's long association with Rajasthan Royals, whom he had captained to the IPL final in 2022. Jadeja returned to Rajasthan, having previously represented the franchise during the early years of the IPL.

Hardik Pandya (IPL 2024) Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash trade ahead of IPL 2024. The all-rounder joined Mumbai at his existing fee of ₹15 crore.

Hardik had captained Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in 2022 before guiding them to another final in 2023.

Following his return, Mumbai Indians appointed Hardik as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had led the franchise to five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020.

Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav (IPL 2027) Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals were involved in another major exchange ahead of IPL 2027, with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi and Kuldeep Yadav joining Lucknow.

Pant's fee was revised from ₹27 crore to ₹15 crore, while Kuldeep retained his existing fee of ₹13.5 crore.

Pant had previously represented Delhi Capitals from 2016 to 2024 and also captained the franchise. Kuldeep, meanwhile, joined Delhi ahead of IPL 2022 after previously representing Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cameron Green (IPL 2024) Australian all-rounder Cameron Green moved from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2024 in an all-cash trade worth ₹17.5 crore.

Mumbai had acquired Green for the same amount at the IPL 2023 auction. In his debut IPL season, the Australian scored 452 runs in 16 matches, including an unbeaten century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.