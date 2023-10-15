Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram ripped into the Pakistan's dismal performance against India and came down heavily on Pakistan's cricketers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former speedster hit out at Pakistan skipper Babar Azam especially after the videos on social media was flooded with Babar Azam getting a signed jersey from Virat Kohli in the field after the match was over.

“Babar should have not met Kohli on the ground. This was not the situation to meet Kohli openly. Babar should have taken the shirt privately from Virat," said Wasim Akram as reported by various media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the bowling fron Wasim Akram was not happy with performance of Harris Rauf. He criticised Rauf while speaking in sports program and said that Rauf takes wickets only when the opposition batsmen go after him. Akram further said that Rauf does not swing the ball and he compared him with India's Jasprit Bumrah. He said Rauf needs to improve his length for one day bowling.

Meanwhile, another former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was disappointed with the performance of Pakistan as they were beaten by India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match by seven wickets.

Pakistan were all out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 (58 balls) while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This should hurt Pakistan because they weren't able to compete. When you're playing against India obviously it's such an environment where it's 99 per cent India fans and crowds, you're obviously overwhelmed. I understand all of that," Ramiz said on the latest episode of The ICC Review podcast.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has not been at his best since returning from a knee injury, while spinner Shadab Khan's lack of success in the middle overs has been a talking point of late.

Arthur said they were trying to address those issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Look, it'd be remiss of me to discuss it out here, but we've been doing some work with them," the former Australia coach said.

"The key for us now is getting our players to remain calm. It's getting our players to focus on the next game, and it's to build them up and make sure that they go into that next game thinking they can run through a brick wall."

*With Agency Inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!