The Indian cricket team has shown some impressive skills during the first two Test matches of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the squads for the remaining two Test matches and the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

KL Rahul retains his spot in team but looses Vice-Captaincy

Despite a streak of horrible performances, Indian opener KL Rahul will be part of the remaining Test matches and the upcoming ODI matches against Australia. The star-opener has however lost the vice-captaincy after showcasing repeated batting failure across all formats.

In the first two Test matches, KL Rahul scored 20 runs off 71 balls in first match, while in the second matches he played two innings of 17 and 1 run. While commenting on his form, coach Rahul Dravid said that the team management would like to give him a longer run.

Jaydev Unadkat is back

Jaydev Unadkat, an experienced left-arm fast bowler, was initially included in the team for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but was released to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, has now been recalled to the team for the remaining two games.

No news on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, a well-known fast bowler, and the core of India's pace attack has been absent from international cricket since September 2022 due to problems with his back. He did not participate in the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh tour, or the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Currently, he is not part of the Test or ODI squad. However, he is expected to return to the field during the IPL, which is set to start on March 31.

Hardik Pandya at helm in absence of Rohit Sharma

The BCCI informed that skipper Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.

Shubman Gill to open in ODI

After some powerful performances, Shubman Gill will get a chance to open during the ODI series against Australia. The young player who was named ICC Men's Player of the Month for January will be watched closely following some impressive knocks in ODI format.

Squad for remaining two Test Matches: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Squad for upcoming three-match ODI Series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.