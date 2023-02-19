Jasprit Bumrah, a well-known fast bowler, and the core of India's pace attack has been absent from international cricket since September 2022 due to problems with his back. He did not participate in the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh tour, or the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Currently, he is not part of the Test or ODI squad. However, he is expected to return to the field during the IPL, which is set to start on March 31.