KL Rahul has added another significant milestone to his Test career with a century against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The India opener's latest achievement completed his collection of Test hundreds in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Rahul became the first Indian opening batter to score Test centuries in each of the four countries, underlining his record in overseas conditions.

From his maiden century in England to his memorable performances at Lord's and Centurion, the Karnataka batter has produced several important innings away from home.

Here is a look at five of KL Rahul's most memorable overseas Test centuries.

149 vs England, The Oval, 2018 Rahul produced one of his finest Test innings during India's tour of England in 2018. Batting in the fourth innings of the fifth Test at The Oval, he scored 149 off 224 deliveries, including 20 fours and a six.

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India were chasing a target of 464 and needed a substantial contribution from their top order. Rahul partnered Rishabh Pant, who scored 114, in a 204-run sixth-wicket stand. However, their efforts could not prevent India from losing the match by 118 runs.

129 vs England, Lord's, 2021 Rahul's century at Lord's during India's 2021 tour of England remains one of his most significant overseas performances. Opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the second Test, he scored 129 off 250 deliveries in India's first innings.

His knock included 12 fours and a six. Rahul also shared a 126-run opening partnership with Rohit, who contributed 83. India went on to register a memorable 151-run victory, with the wicketkeeper-batter receiving the Player of the Match award.

123 vs South Africa, Centurion, 2021 The 34-year-old showcased his ability to bat in challenging conditions with a century in the opening Test of India's 2021-22 tour of South Africa.

At SuperSport Park in Centurion, he scored 123 off 260 deliveries, striking 17 fours and a six. He shared a 117-run opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal, who scored 60, as India posted 327 in their first innings.

India eventually won the match by 113 runs, becoming the first Asian team to register a Test victory at Centurion.

137 vs England, Headingley, 2025 The right-handed batter continued his impressive record in England during the opening Test of India's 2025 tour. At Headingley in Leeds, he scored 137 off 247 deliveries, including 18 fours.

His century helped India post 471 in their first innings after England elected to field. Although India eventually suffered a five-wicket defeat, Rahul's innings was among the notable contributions of the match.

136 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 Rahul completed his SENA century collection with an unbeaten hundred against New Zealand in Wellington. His innings in the first Test added New Zealand to the list of countries where he has scored a Test century.