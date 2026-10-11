From Matheesha Pathirana to Ramandeep Singh - 5 players KKR may offload before IPL 2027 mini auction

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to go through a major change at helm in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With skipper Ajinkya Rahane already announcing his retirement from Indian cricket, the major task for the three-time champions would be appoint a suitable person at the leadership position.

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Although there are rumours of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to join KKR from Mumbai Indians as a part of a trade, nothing concrete has come out so far. While the new captain is expected to be announced in few days time, KKR will have to sit together and take some tough decisions ahead of the IPL 2027 Retention deadline.

The IPL 2027 Retention deadline is likely to be somewhere in mid-November. The IPL 2027 mini-auction is also set to take place mid-December in Goa. Ahead of the mini-auction, there is a possibility of the Purple and Gold outfit might decide to free up substantial funds and rebuild the squad. Here's some of the names KKR might offload before the auction.

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Matheesha Pathirana ( ₹ 18.00 crore) KKR shelled out an astounding ₹18 crore for Matheesha Pathirana to solve their long-standing death over struggles. A fit Pathirana is nearly impossible to play in the last five overs of the game, with his toe-crushing yorkers and unorthodox trajectory making him nearly impossible to play.

But luck wasn't KKR's side. The Sri Lankan pacer got injured during the T20 World Cup 2026, only joined the franchise in the middle of IPL 2026. He could bowl only eight balls on his KKR debut against Gujarat Titans before another hamstring injury ruled Pathirana out of the tournament.

Incidentally Pathirana hasn't played a single competitive match since then and it is unsure of his fitness at the moment. With such unsurety, the KKR think-tank might agree to free up ₹18 crore and invest in some other gun overseas pacer, who can guarantee a two-month availability.

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Cameron Green ( ₹ 25.2 Crore) Like Pathirana, Australian Cameron Green too came into IPL 2026, carrying an injury after being bought for a whooping ₹25.20 crore. While there are no questions on his all-round abilities, his recurring back injuries and workload management are an area of concern for KKR. In fact, Green missed the ongoing first Test for Australia against South Africa because of an abdominal strain.

Releasing him will certainly boost KKR's purse and also allows the franchise with an option to buy him back at a much-lesser price or use that money across multiple pace and spin options.

Ramandeep Singh ( ₹ 4 crore) Ramandeep Singh's breakthrough year came in IPL 2024, when the Punjab all-rounder played a significant role in the middle order with his power-hitting abilities en route to KKR's title-winning campaign. But the following two seasons didn't go as expected.

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Taken in the playing XIs, for his finishing role, Ramandeep failed to keep up with the reputation with just 129 runs in 19 matches for KKR across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. In case KKR wants to revamp their middle order, the franchise might release him. Who knows, KKR might buy back Ramandeep at a much lesser price in the mini-auction.

Umran Malik ( ₹ 75 Lakh) One known for his raw pace, Umran Malik has lost his way. With Harshit Rana not available in the previous season, the KKR management went with Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora as the two frontline pacers, leaving the Jammu and Kashmir pacer on the bench for the whole season.

In the upcoming IPL season, KKR are certain to continue with Tyagi but a lot will depend on Rana's fitness, who has been out of action for majority of 2026 so far due to injuries. There is a high possibility that Malik might be released by KKR and use that money in more disciplined death bowler.

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Also Read | Matheesha Pathirana's maiden IPL stint with KKR ends after just 8 balls

Manish Pandey ( ₹ 75 Lakh) Manish Pandey has been one of the few cricketers who have played each and every season of IPL, starting from 2008. However, for several years, the veteran right-hander has been used as a backup or an impact substitute option. With the likes of young Angkrish Raghuvanshi cementing their spots in the top order, Pandey might get released for KKR to pick a more dynamic young batter, or maybe an overseas option.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in