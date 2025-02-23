IND vs PAK Champion's Trophy: As India contests against Pakistan for the ICC Champion's Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23, people on social media noted legendary cricketer Irfan Pathan's commitment to the sport, according to a social media post on platform X.

The post highlighted how the veteran cricketer played at the India Masters League 2025 (IML T20) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, February 22. Yet, he could still make it to Dubai for the India vs Pakistan match.

“Yesterday - Irfan Pathan played for India Masters in IMLT20 in Mumbai. Today - Irfan Pathan is at Dubai for India vs Pakistan match. The commitment for the Game by Irfan,” said a social media user, Johns, on Sunday.

India Masters went up against Sri Lanka Masters on February 22 in Navi Mumbai. They ended up winning by a margin of four runs, with Abhimanyu Mithun as the hero of the match.

Netizens React People on social media appreciated Johns' post and also acknowledged Irfan Pathan's passion for cricket and his fitness at the age of 40 years.

“True dedication! Irfan Pathan's passion for the game is unmatched. Respect!” said a social media fan account called @RR_Cricket_Book.

Others like another social media account called Hindikiduniyaa appreciated Pathan's dedication and the thrill of watching a India vs Pakistan match.

“Irfan Pathan ka dedication truly next level hai! Kal Mumbai me field pe, aaj Dubai me Indo-Pak thriller ka hissa—yeh hota hai asli cricket ka junoon!” they said.

Hriday Singh, responding to the post, called Pathan a machine and said, “He is on machine mode.”

IND vs PAK match As of 4:56 p.m. (IST), Pakistan has scored 141 runs from 32 overs with the loss of two wickets. India took the wickets of Imam-ul-Haw through a run out by India's Axar Patel, and the second was of Babar Azam, a catch out by KL Rahul.