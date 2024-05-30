Ahead of their start of the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies and the United States, Indian Cricket Team members received ICC awards and Team of the Year caps for their outstanding performance for their national side in recent times.

World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav was facilitated with ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year and T20I Team of the Year cap. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given the ICC Test Team of the Year cap. Men in Blu skipper Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj received the ICC ODI Team of the Year caps and the left-arm spinner Arshdeep Singh got the ICC T20I Team of the Year cap.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.