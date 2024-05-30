From Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav to Shubman Gill: here are ICC 2023 award winners
Ahead of their start of T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies and the United States, Indian Cricket Team members received ICC awards and Team of the Year caps for their outstanding performance for their national side in the recent times.
