From rugged grounds in Bihar's Gopalganj to IPL glitz: The making of Sunrisers Hyderabad sensation Sakib Hussain

“I am not joking. I need a good player for the franchise. Why take a risk with a boy whom no one knows about when you have 10-15 state players available at your disposal?” a Gaya Gladiators coach told Robin Singh when he introduced Sakib Hussain in the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) in 2021.

Little did anyone know that the lanky, tall right-arm pacer from Gopalganj would defy those doubts, rising from the rugged grounds to the glitz of the Indian Premier League (IPL) five years later, and hold the record for joint fifth-best bowling figures by an Indian on debut — 4/24.

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On 13 April, when every cricket fan was hoping for another "Jai-Surya" show by the Rajasthan Royals duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakib, along with another debutant, Praful Hinge from Vidarbha, demolished the opposition with eight wickets combined.

Also Read | IPL 2026: What Varun Aaron told Praful and Sakib before SRH vs RR game

While Hinge etched his name in record books with three wickets in the opening over, Sakib counted for Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi. The start wasn't a bed of roses for the 21-year-old Sakib, who was born in a family that lived an “earn today, eat today” existence.

Sakib realised early that fitness is key to success. With no luxury of a structured diet or gym, Sakib, the son of a daily wage labourer, was smart enough to join the Army training, sprinting for a couple of hours every day.

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Not only did sprinting every day strengthen his core, which is very much required in fast bowling, but it also gave Sakib a glimmer of hope of securing an Army job that would help his family achieve financial stability.

The unearthing of Sakib Hussain Robin, who had been coach of the Bihar U-16 side in 2017-18, always had a liking for the fast bowlers. “I had a nephew, who is no more, and used to play cricket as well. He and Sakib were friends. My nephew told me one day, ‘I have a friend for what you are searching for’,” Robin told Livemint.

“That time, Sakib was around 13-14 years.. Honestly, with the leather ball, Sakib wasn't up to the mark at first impression. But what impressed me was his action, which was a bit different from others,” added Robin, who currently serves as a Bhojpuri commentator in IPL, besides coaching.

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With no money to stay and train in Patna, Robin assured Sakib to guide him. It was during that time that the president of the Gopalganj District Cricket Association, Tunna Giri, asked Robin to work with the local talents available in the district. With the infrastructural help from Giri, Robin started an academy. Sakib joined.

Also Read | Who is Praful Hinge? Vidarbha pacer becomes first bowler to pick three wickets

Assuring Robin that he would turn up every day at practice, Sakib would bunk training sometimes in between to play tennis-ball cricket as he would make ₹400-500 per day, which was huge for his family back then. In a few months' time, Sakib was no longer a wayward bowler with the leather ball.

Sakib Hussain's big break His big break came when the coach of Gaya Gladiators in the BCL asked Robin for a player in the franchise. Although the Gladiators coach was hesitant initially, he took him on Robin's request. “I said, 'You play him, trust me. If he turns out to be bad, I will stop coming to the ground,” Robin recounted.

Sakib's financial condition was so tight that he couldn't afford to go to Patna for training, let alone the bowling spikes. While Robin arranged his travel and a small financial assistance, a local shop sponsored his shoes.

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It was during the franchise's training under lights that Sakib became a name in Bihar's cricketing circle. “Sakib took two wickets in an over, including a maiden. That over, turned every head on Sakib as the players were shocked with his pace and carry,” Robin stated.

Also Read | After snub against PBKS, Praful Hinge finally makes IPL debut in SRH vs RR

Although Sakib accounted for just one wicket in three BCL games for Gaya Gladiators, his raw pace and ability to hit the deck hard on flat pitches earned him a call in the Bihar U-19 team. A good show for the U-19 side caught the eye of junior selector S Sharath, who recommended Sakib to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) High Performance Centre, the MRF Pace Foundation. Chennai Super Kings picked him up as a net bowler in 2023.

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Varun Aaron best to guide Sakib Hussain It was at the MRF Pace Foundation where Varun Aaron - former India pacer and current bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad - noticed Sakib. Another turning point in Sakib's life came when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked him up during the auction in IPL 2024.

“Then KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar was looking domestically for a net bowler who would bowl quick. I recommended Sakib. Nayar himself liked Sakib upon research and signed him at the auction,” he said. While Sakib didn't play a game, he polished himself a lot.

Robin believes Aaron is best suited to guide Sakib at the moment, especially in modern-day cricket. “He is exceptionally good. In modern-day cricket, there is no one other than Aaron who understands the biomechanics of fast bowling in India. That helped Sakib a lot,” Robin added.

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Despite a busy schedule, both Sakib and Robin make sure they speak regularly. While the Gopalganj Express has certainly arrived at the big stage, this is just the beginning for Sakib, as his mentor says.