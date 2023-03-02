The first match of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is scheduled for 4 March and Mumbai Indians will face off against Gujarat Giants at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The top women cricket players from the world will participate in the tournament and some players will surely attract more light than others.

WPL 2023: Top women cricket stars to look out for:

Smriti Mandhana: Most expensive player of the WPL will be leading the charge of Royal Challengers Bangalore and cricket fans will surely keep a close eye on the opening, explosive player. Mandhana has repeatedly proven her worth as a game-changer and she continued to display that during the T20 Women's World Cup, where she became the highest run scorer for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Indian skipper might feel a little low after a close defeat in T20 Women's World Cup semis, but that might make her more dangerous. Commanding the Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur will surely look toward keeping the legacy of the franchise alive.

Meg Lanning: Australian skipper is set to lead the Delhi Capitals and her record is well-known. Lanning knows how to win and has led Australia in 100 T20 matches. She has played a total of 132 matches and scored a whopping 3,405 runs including two centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Ashleigh Gardner: Australian all-rounder is the second most expensive player in the tournament and her fearless batting is well known to all. Her wicket-taking off spins can become very fierce for the batting side and Australia's recent win at the World Cup stage will surely provide her the much-required confidence. Gardner will be playing for Gujarat Giants.

Deepti Sharma: Playing for UP Warriorz, Sharma is one of the best all-rounders in the world right now. She crossed the 100 T20 wicket mark recently out of which 29 wickets came in 2022. Sharma will lead the spin attack for Warriorz and has an economy of 6.17 in T20Is.