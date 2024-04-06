From Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult to Riyan Parag vs Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 contests to watch out during RR vs RCB IPL match
RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Trent Boult, Riyan Parag, and Mohammed Siraj are some of the key players as they have consistently performed well in the IPL 2024 season so far
RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to go against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are playing wonderfully in IPL 2024 as they clinched three crucial victories and are standing strong in second position at the IPL 2024 points table. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru is still looking for their second victory in the current season as their batter struggles to find form, especially against pacers.