RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to go against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan are playing wonderfully in IPL 2024 as they clinched three crucial victories and are standing strong in second position at the IPL 2024 points table. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru is still looking for their second victory in the current season as their batter struggles to find form, especially against pacers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score Virat Kohli, Trent Boult, Riyan Parag, and Mohammed Siraj are some of the key players as they have consistently performed well in the IPL 2024 season so far and will play a major role in making or breaking the chances of their team winning today's match in Jaipur.

Top 5 contests to watch out for during RR vs RCB IPL match 1. Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult: Mumbai Indians fans will take some time to move on from Trent Boult's blistering attack at Wankhede Stadium, as the pacer dismissed three strong batters- Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis on a golden duck. But, RCB opener Virat Kohli is also in great form and punished pacers in almost all matches of the IPL 2024 season so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Reece Topley vs Yashasvi Jaiswal: RCB pacer Reece Topley delivered some fiery length balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but today he will be up against Rajasthan's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in brilliant form in past few months and have a special love for full-length deliveries.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Glenn Maxwell: Rajasthan's sharp leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been great in IPL 2024 so far and has displayed his smartness to dominate batters, especially in the death overs. While Glenn Maxwell's bat has been silent so far, the Big Show enjoys playing against leg spinners and this is another contest to look out for today.

4. Yash Dayal vs Shimron Hetmyer: RCB's Yash Dayal has been one of the most economical pacers in the IPL 2024 season so far and has displayed the next level of maturity in his bowling. But, today he will be going against Rajasthan's explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer, who knows how to finish games for his team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Riyan Parag vs Mohammed Siraj: After facing intense backlash for below-average performances in previous seasons of IPL, Riyan Parag is really coming through this year, as he slammed some massive half-centuries and is one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap. Mohammed Siraj is still finding his line, but we have seen how he comes back from tough times and Riyan Parag will surely play cautiously against the pacer.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!