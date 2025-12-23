‘Future school bastard’: Aussie cricketer Usman Khawaja's daughter racially abused after Bondi Beach shooting

Days after Australia's deadliest terrorist attack in almost three decades took place at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on 14 December, the family of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja—currently playing in the Ashes series—became the target of a wave of online racial abuse.

Khawaja, one of Australia's most prominent Muslim athletes, has not responded publicly to the hateful messages. His wife, Rachel Khawaja, shared examples of the abuse they received. “I’ve collected a small sample of some of the comments we have received over the past week," she posted. “I would love to say this is new, but sadly, we have always received these kinds of messages. But of course, they have gotten worse."

See the post here:

Source: Instagram.

The attack occurred during a Hanukkah gathering, when two gunmen, Sajeed Akram and his son Naveed, opened fire, killing 15 people.

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram are accused of carrying out an attack on a Hanukkah gathering at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people in what authorities have described as an antisemitic terrorist act.

One of the suspected attackers, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police during the incident. An Indian national, he had entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

His son, Naveed Akram, 24, who was born in Australia, was transferred from hospital to Long Bay Correctional Complex in southeastern Sydney on Monday. He was charged last week with 15 counts of murder, along with offences related to committing a terrorist act and planting an explosive device with the intent to cause harm.

Authorities have accused Akram of 59 crimes, including 15 murder charges, 40 counts of intentionally causing serious injury to the survivors, and one charge related to carrying out a terrorist act.

The antisemitic attack, which occurred at the beginning of the eight-day Hanukkah observance, was the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since 35 people were killed by a lone gunman in Tasmania in 1996.

Who is Usman Khawaja? Usman Khawaja is an Australian international cricketer, born on December 18, 1986, in Islamabad, Pakistan. He is a left-handed opening batsman known for his elegant stroke play. He made his Test debut in 2011, becoming the first Muslim cricketer to represent Australia, and has since established himself as a key player in the Test team, winning awards such as ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2023.

Who is Rachel Khawaja? Rachel Khawaja and Usman Khawaja met in 2015 while studying at the University of New South Wales, got engaged in 2016, and married on 6 April 2018.

Rachel holds dual citizenship (Australia and New Zealand), works as a Business Development Manager and reporter for a cricket outlet, 7Cricket.