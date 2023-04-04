Chasing a whopping 218 runs target in the TATA IPL 2023, set by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, KL Rahul's squad could hardly managed to score 205 runs and lost by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on 3 April.

Despite losing the toss at the home ground, CSK batters gave the team an explosive start from the very beginning and maintained a constant run rate of over 10. Ruturaj Gaikwad(57) and Devon Conway(47), Shivam Dube (27) and Ambati Rayudu (27) set a massive total of 217 runs on scoreboard. Finally Dhoni's consecutive sixes in the final over made the audience go crazy.

For the LSG side, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each, while Avesh Khan clinched one.

However, KL Rahul's LSG too were not behind and its opener Kyle Mayers (53) gave an instant start for the team. Though the wickets continued to fall, the run rate was over 10, which helped the succeeding batters to keep Dhoni's CSK in tension. The LSG's batting tumbled once Mooen Ali was brought to action and soon the wickets started to fall like pack of cards.

Though Nicholas Pooran (32) and Marcus Stoinis (21) played some good shots, it was not enough for LSG to cover the distance of 218 runs. In the last over, LSG needed 28 runs to win.

KL Rahul's squad managed to score only 205/7 runs in 20 overs and lost to CSK by 12 runs.

For CSK, Moeen Ali took 4 wickets, Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets and Mitchell Santner clinched one wicket.

Here's the final scorecard:

CSK Batting:

Ambati Rayudu* 27(13)

Mitchell Santner* 1(1)

MS Dhoni 12(3)

Ravindra Jadeja 3(6)

Ben Stokes 8(8)

Moeen Ali 19(13)

Shivam Dube 27(16)

Devon Conway 47(29)

Ruturaj Gaikwad 57(31)

Did not bat:

Deepak Chahar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

LSG Bowling:

Kyle Mayers 0/16(2)

Avesh Khan 1/39(3)

Krunal Pandya 0/21(2)

Krishnappa Gowtham 0/20(1)

Mark Wood 3/49(4)

Yash Thakur 0/36(4)

Ravi Bishnoi 3/28(4)

LSG Batting:

Krishnappa Gowtham* 17(11)

Mark Wood* 4(2)

Ayush Badoni 23(18)

Nicholas Pooran 32(18)

Marcus Stoinis 21(18)

Krunal Pandya 9(9)

KL Rahul 19(13)

Deepak Hooda 2(6)

Kyle Mayers 53(22)

Did not bat:

Yash Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi

CSK Bowling:

Deepak Chahar 0/55(4)

Ben Stokes 0/18(1)

Tushar Deshpande 2/45(4)

Moeen Ali 4/25(4)

Mitchell Santner 1/21(4)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar 0/24(2)

Ravindra Jadeja 0/14(1)