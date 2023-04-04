Gaikwad, Conway, Ali drive Dhoni's CSK to 12 runs victory over LSG in TATA IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:18 AM IST
- Though LSG's Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis played some good shots, it was not enough for LSG to cover the distance of 218 runs.
Chasing a whopping 218 runs target in the TATA IPL 2023, set by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, KL Rahul's squad could hardly managed to score 205 runs and lost by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on 3 April.
