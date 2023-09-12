Gambhir 'can't take eyes off' Kuldeep Yadav in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Gambhir chooses Kuldeep Yadav as Player of the Match over Kohli and Rahul, praising his exceptional performance against Pakistan's batsmen in difficult conditions.
Gautam Gambhir is renowned for offering unique perspectives and isn't afraid to express strong opinions. This was evident in his recent statement following the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message