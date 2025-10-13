Subscribe

‘Gambhir is as rubbish a coach as…’ - India head coach, Shubman Gill face flak for follow-on during IND vs WI 2nd Test

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill were criticised for enforcing a follow-on against West Indies in the second Test. India need 58 runs on the fifth and final day to win the Delhi Test and complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Oct 2025, 05:40 PM IST
India's captain Shubman Gill looks on during second Test against West Indies.
India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir faced severe flak on social media after they enforced a follow-on against West Indies in the ongoing second Test in New Delhi. having declared their first innings at 518/5 on Day 2, the Indians bowled the opposition out for 248 on the third day in 81.5 overs.

Thinking the Indians might dismiss West Indies like they had in the previous innings and in the first Test, the Indian management enforced a follow-on. However, the plan backfired, as West Indies, for the first time in the series, showed resistance with John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) scoring centuries on the fourth day.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was the star in the first innings with a five-wicket haul, once again came to the fore with three wickets, but it was the last wicket stand of 79 runs between Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales that frustrated the Indians. India were set a target of 121 runs to win the game.

While a section of fans criticised the decision of following on, some attacked Gambhir directly calling the head coach “stupid” and “rubbish”. “If a team has enforced follow-on thinking they can wrap up the inning quickly, still the opposition takes a lead by fighting back then it's a moral defeat,” a fan wrote.

“This is deserved for that stupid declaration and then the follow-on. Good of WI batters to finally show up,” another comment read.

India 58 runs away from series whitewash

As far as the second Test is concerned, India are just 58 runs away from a 2-0 series whitewash after closing fourth day's play at 63/1. Chasing 121, India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early, but KL Rahul (25 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (30 batting) steadied the innings to keep the hosts on course for a victory. India had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

 
 
