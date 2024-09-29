“Gautam Gambhir a khadoos player…”: Rohit Sharma makes bold claims about India head coach

Indian captain Rohit Sharma discussed the transition from calm Rahul Dravid to the no-nonsense Gambhir, emphasizing the importance of motivation in the dressing room.

Updated29 Sep 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Chennai: Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma after winning the first test cricket match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_22_2024_000144A)
Chennai: Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma after winning the first test cricket match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_22_2024_000144A)(PTI)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has taken over from Rahul Dravid, who not only helped the Men in Blue win the 2024 T20 World Cup, but also guided them to the finals of major ICC tournaments such as the World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. In a recent interaction, India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the transition from the calm and collected Dravid to the no-nonsense Gambhir.

 

In an interaction with JioCinema, Rohit said, "We have seen a chance in coaching. Earlier, Rahul bhai was there. Now, Gautam Gambhir is our coach. He was a khadoos (stubborn) kind of a player. He played some great innings in tough matches,"

While the term 'khadoos' may have a negative connotation in many parts of the country, on the Mumbai cricket circuit it also means a determined player who will not surrender at any cost.

 

Rohit Sharma on ‘Garden mein ghoomne aaya comment’:

The Indian captain also talked about some of his comments that have gone viral on social media in the recent years. For instance, Rohit had made a funny jibe about Tilak Varma's attire at a ground, saying “Garden mein ghoomne aaya hai kya (have you come to walk in the garden)”.

In the recent conversation, Rohit said he will say whatever he was to in order to bring out the best from his players. He said, “My job is to play and bring out the best from others. For that I will say whatever I have to say. The atmosphere in the Indian dressing room is such every is motivated,”

Gautam Gambhir hasn't shown his real character:

Former Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal recently said on JioCinema that Gautam Gambhir hasn't shown his real colours yet. He said, “When you're winning, you don't know the real character of the man. It's only when you lose a series, then you lose another, that the real character comes out. No doubt, he is a capable man, but it's too early. Let India have a bad game, then we will see what comes out.”

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 03:25 PM IST
