India head coach Gautam Gambhir has taken over from Rahul Dravid, who not only helped the Men in Blue win the 2024 T20 World Cup, but also guided them to the finals of major ICC tournaments such as the World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. In a recent interaction, India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the transition from the calm and collected Dravid to the no-nonsense Gambhir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interaction with JioCinema, Rohit said, "We have seen a chance in coaching. Earlier, Rahul bhai was there. Now, Gautam Gambhir is our coach. He was a khadoos (stubborn) kind of a player. He played some great innings in tough matches," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the term 'khadoos' may have a negative connotation in many parts of the country, on the Mumbai cricket circuit it also means a determined player who will not surrender at any cost.

Rohit Sharma on ‘Garden mein ghoomne aaya comment’: The Indian captain also talked about some of his comments that have gone viral on social media in the recent years. For instance, Rohit had made a funny jibe about Tilak Varma's attire at a ground, saying “Garden mein ghoomne aaya hai kya (have you come to walk in the garden)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the recent conversation, Rohit said he will say whatever he was to in order to bring out the best from his players. He said, “My job is to play and bring out the best from others. For that I will say whatever I have to say. The atmosphere in the Indian dressing room is such every is motivated,"