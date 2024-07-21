Gautam Gambhir adds more KKR to Team India, brings in former Kolkata teammates to assist him in Sri Lanka series: Report

Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Harshit Rana, who play for Kolkata Knight Riders, will be part of India's squad on the Sri Lanka tour. Now, Gautam Gambhir has added more former teammates from KKR to Team India, as per a report.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published21 Jul 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir adds more KKR to Team India, brings in former Kolkata teammates to assist him in Sri Lanka series: Report (ANI Photo)
Gautam Gambhir adds more KKR to Team India, brings in former Kolkata teammates to assist him in Sri Lanka series: Report (ANI Photo)(KKR-X)

Gautam Gambhir had to leave Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he was appointed Team India’s new Head Coach. But, the Indian men’s team is now getting more people from the Kolkata team.

Gambhir will take the new coaching team on a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, his first official series after becoming India’s coach. The tour will feature three ODIs and three T20Is and starts on July 27.

Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate will join India's support staff as assistant coaches for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Nayar, a former India all-rounder, and Ryan, a Netherlands all-rounder, are heavily credited for KKR’s success in IPL 2024. They served as Gambhir’s assistants during KKR’s title win.

Nayar played three ODIs for India and won Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai. The 40-year-old played over 100 first-class matches. He mentored Dinesh Karthik, aiding his international comeback.

Nayar received praise from Varun Chakravarthy after KKR's first IPL title in ten seasons. He has also served as the head coach for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Ten Doeschate, a former KKR player, is now working with the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the USA's Major League Cricket as an assistant to Head Coach Phil Simmons. He also has experience as a batting coach at Kent.

Gambhir has previously said he “can take a bullet for” ten Doeschate, whom the former India batter calls the “greatest team man”.

KKR in Team India

India’s T20I cricket squad has one representation from KKR: Rinku Singh. The ODI squad sees the comeback of KKR Shreyas Iyer to the Indian team. It will also mark the debut of KKR pacer Harshit Rana.

Team India bowling coach

Morne Morkel has been approached to be India's new bowling coach, the publication added. The former South African fast bowler previously collaborated with Gautam Gambhir at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Durban's Super Giants in the SA20, where Gambhir served as the global mentor.

Former India and Karnataka seamer Vinay Kumar has also been shortlisted for the bowling coach position. However, Morkel is the leading candidate, as per the publication.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 05:05 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsGautam Gambhir adds more KKR to Team India, brings in former Kolkata teammates to assist him in Sri Lanka series: Report

