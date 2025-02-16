Just before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it seems like all is not well inside the Indian cricket room as head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have reportedly had a ‘heated’ exchange over the squad selection for the mega event regrading a couple of decisions.

While one is certainly the debate between Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul, there was a differences of opinions between Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar regarding the selection of Shreyar Iyer in the Indian middle order, according to a Times of India report.

While announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy and ODI series against England, BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar clearly mentioned that Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper.

Surprisingly, the left-handed wicketkeeper-better was the only player to not get a single game during the ODI series against England, before Gautam Gambhir announced that Rishabh Pant will have to wait for his chances in ODIs as KL Rahul is preferred as the no.1 choice currently.

“Sources indicated that there had been heated debate in the selection meeting around retaining Shreyas Iyer in the team and over the second-choice wicketkeeper’s slot," the report claimed.