With Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach coming to an end after the 2024 World Cup, the clamour for the appointment of India's next head coach has intensified. Reportedly, Gautam Gambhir has all but been confirmed as India's next head coach. The BCCI are expected to make the announcement this week.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI confirmed Gambhir as India head coach on Thursday and the official announcement is expected to be made by the end of this week. The report states that the exact date of Gambhir's announcement as head coach will depend on India's performance during the World Cup.

Gambhir has also reportedly asked to be allowed to choose his own support staff. The current support staff includes Vikram Rathour as batting coach, Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach and T Dilip as fielding coach.

When Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri as India head coach in 2021, he retained Vikram Rathour as batting coach, but Bharat Arun had to make way for Mahambrey, while R Sridhar was replaced by Dilip.

Gambhir's experience as a coach:

Notably, Gambhir hasn't had much experience in a coaching position. However, he has held the position of mentor for Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

During his two-year stint with LSG, the Lucknow-based franchise reached the play-off stage both years. Meanwhile, in his role as mentor for KKR this year, he helped the franchise lift the IPL 2024 trophy after a gap of 10 years.

After winning the IPL 2024 trophy, KKR batter Nitish Rana had shared a conversation he had with Gambhir prior to the start of the season. He said, “I want to share one short story that when GG bhaiya (Gambhir) was named the mentor, I sent him a long message as I was really happy. But he replied saying, 'Thank you but I would be happy if we stand at the podium with the trophy in our hands'. Today is that day and I will never forget that message,"

