Gautam Gambhir appointed as new Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team
As the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gambhir's first assignment would be the white-ball series against Sri Lanka this month, beginning 27 July.
Earlier on 1 July, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that Team India's new head coach will join the side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.