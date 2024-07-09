Gautam Gambhir appointed as new Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team

Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. Earlier on 1 July, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that Team India's new head coach will join the side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Men in Blue are due to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs which will kick off on July 27.

Head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end after the end of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years and ending the drought for an ICC trophy.

Announcing the new development, Shah took to X and wrote, “It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward."

“His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," he added.

Gambhir reacts: After being appointed as the head coach, Gambhir said he is honoured to be back.

Gambhir took to X and wrote, “India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!"

Gambhir's first assignment as head coach: As the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gambhir's first assignment would be the white-ball series against Sri Lanka this month, beginning 27 July.

BCCI wrote, "The BCCI welcomes Gautam Gambhir in his role with Team India. The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen, Gambhir has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket."

Hunt for Dravid's successor: The BCCI had invited applications for the India's head coach role on 13 May, who would succeed Rahul Dravid after the latter tenure which expired following the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

The deadline for the post of Indian men's cricket team head coach came to an end on 28 May. It was expected that BCCI would announce Gambhir's name as head coach soon after the deadline, but salary remuneration and Gambhir's new demands were being thought in detail.

