Gautam Gambhir as Head Coach: BCCI officials to meet KKR mentor in Ahmedabad on replacing Rahul Dravid, says report
Gautam Gambhir is likely to meet BCCI officials in Ahmedabad to discuss him taking over as India head coach from Rahul Dravid.
Ever since the BCCI opened the applications for the India head coach position, there has been a lot of discussion over who could be the next candidate replacing Rahul Dravid. While earlier rumors suggested VVS Laxman may be BCCI's pick for the job but since then a number of names have been doing the rounds including former Australia coach Justin Langer, CSK coach Stephen Fleming and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir.