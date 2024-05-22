Ever since the BCCI opened the applications for the India head coach position, there has been a lot of discussion over who could be the next candidate replacing Rahul Dravid. While earlier rumors suggested VVS Laxman may be BCCI's pick for the job but since then a number of names have been doing the rounds including former Australia coach Justin Langer, CSK coach Stephen Fleming and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent report by The Times of India has stated that, just one week ahead of the head coach application deadline, BCCI has been trying to reach out to potential candidates in order to check if they are interested for the job.

The report states BCCI is having trouble in enticing strong candidates for the top role owing to added competition from the IPL. Moreover, the commitment to travel 10 months a year with the Men in Blue until the next ODI World Cup in 2027 is also said to be a major issue for the candidates.

Who are the probable to be India's next head coach after Rahul Dravid? The TOI report states that Gautam Gambhir, Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer and Mahela Jayawardene are currently the top names BCCI is considering for the role of next India head coach.

Notably, NCA chief VVS Laxman has reportedly shown unwillingness to take up the crucial role but BCCI hasn't completely ruled him out yet. Moreoover, Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra is said to be not sure about the coaching role across all three formats.

Interstingly, Gautam Gambhir is said to be BCCI's top pick for coaching the Indian team and board officials are likely to speak to the former Indian batter in Ahmedabad.

What about Gautam Gambhir's feud with Virat Kohli? The TOI report while citing BCCI sources states that Gambhir has been getting along with all Indian players. Moreover, the report also suggests that Gambhir and Virat Kohli have gone along well off the field and even after an altercation during an IPL match last year, the duo were reportedly made to sit down and sort out their issues.

