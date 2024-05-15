Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Gautam Gambhir backs Hardik Pandya amidst criticism, slams RCB great for remarks against Mumbai Indians captain

Gautam Gambhir backs Hardik Pandya amidst criticism, slams RCB great for remarks against Mumbai Indians captain

Livemint

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir criticizes Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers for questioning Hardik Pandya's captaincy, defends Pandya's record as an IPL winning captain.

New Delhi, Oct 11 (ANI): Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrates his birthday prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India on Wednesday. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also seen. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

Former Indian batter and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers for their comments questioning Hardik Pandya's leadership abilities. Notably, Pandya had taken over as Mumbai Indians after a successful stint with Gujarat Titans in the last two years.

Also Read | IPL 2024 playoffs: ‘SRH won’t qualify’, Harbhajan Singh's picks RCB, CSK; Hyderabad fans react, ‘Lassi ka Nasha’

The decision of appointing Pandya as captain over Rohit Sharma had not gone down with the MI fans who had booed the all-rounder during the initial few matches of the IPL. However, MI's disappointing stint at this year's IPL had also given former cricketers and experts to question his ability as a captain.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers had criticized Pandya in a video on his official YouTube channel where he stated that the 30-year-old's captaincy style is ‘ego-driven’ and ‘chest out’.

Meanwhile, Pietersen stated that it seems like all the controversy surrounding Pandya's captaincy is affecting him. The former English player also noted that Pandya is trying to smile too much and act like he is happy.

Gautam Gambhir backs Hardik Pandya: ‘Compare oranges to oranges’

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Gambhir bashed the two foreign players and instead questioned their record in the IPL. He said, "What was their own performance like when they were the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing. If you pick and see their records, I think they are worse than any other leader."

Also Read | Rohit Sharma to retire after T20 World Cup 2024? Report reveals why BCCI selected Hardik Pandya in 15-member squad

Elaborating on Ab de Viliers' captaincy stint, Gambhir said, “I don’t think AB de Villiers has even captained any game in the IPL or ultimately achieved anything apart from his own scores. I do not think he has achieved anything from a team point of view. Hardik Pandya is still an IPL winning captain. So, you should only compare orange to oranges, not apples to oranges,"

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!