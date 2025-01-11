Gautam Gambhir-BCCI meet: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami’s fitness in discussion before picking Champions Trophy squad

The fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be one of the discussion points ahead of the India's squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 besides the review of what went wrong in Australia when India head coach Gautam Gambhir meet the BCCI officials in Mumbai on Saturday. India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are also likely to be present in the meeting.

Apart from the review meeting of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) debacle in Australia, India Champions Trophy squad will also be discussed with special attention to the fitness levels of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. While Bumrah is recuperating from a back spasm that he suffered during the fifth Test in Australia, Shami is awaiting his India return after more than a year.

However, it is more likely that the squad for the Champions Trophy will be not announced on Saturday as they have time till Sunday. Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reported that the Indian team for the mega event in Pakistan and Dubai will be announced around January 18-19.

Shami, who last played for India during the 2023 World Cup final, underwent an ankle surgery last year and returned to competitive cricket last November for Bengal. He has been consistent among wickets since then in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Based on a PTI report, Shami is likely to get a green signal from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence physics.

Rohit-Kohli's future in discussion too Among other discussions will be the future of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both Rohit and Kohli have endured a tough run with the bat across formats in the past year. Things got worse when both didn't score runs in the series against Australia and New Zealand.

While Rohit totalled 122 runs in six matches against New Zealand and Australia, including a fifty, Kohli amassed 283 runs in two series including a hundred and fifty.

Notably, both Rohit and Kohli are likely to get another chance to redeem themselves in the upcoming Champions Trophy considering India didn't play much ODIs in 2024 after the 2023 World Cup at home.

Both Kohli and Rohit endured different fortunes too in the series against Sri Lanka. While Kohli amassed 24, 14 and 20 in Colombo, Rohit walked away with scores of 58, 64 and 35 against the Lankans.

Similarly, it is possible that the performance of the Gambhir-led coaching staff too could be assayed, and asked about their vision to handle the transition period without any more hiccups.