Gautam Gambhir becomes India's most successful head coach in history; how his stint as backroom staff panned out so far

Gautam Gambhir became the most successful coach in the history of Indian cricket after the Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, beating New Zealand in the final in front of a 100,000-plus crowd. Since taking over from Rahul Dravid in July 2024, Gambhir's “Midas Touch” in white-ball cricket helped the Indian team rewrite history in the past one and half years.

Advertisement

Gambhir took over the reins with no proper coaching experience. The experience in his resume after playing career was three-years of mentorship in Indian Premier League. The Delhi-lad started with Lucknow Super Giants, guiding the team to playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons. The following year, Gambhir shifted to Kolkata Knight Riders, leading the franchise to a third IPL title, alongside captain Shreyas Iyer.

As a player, Gambhir's credentials were never in question. In fact, Gambhir's contributions in the finals of 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, played a crucial role in India lifting the title on both occasions. But as far as his coaching was concerned, people were skeptical at first, on how long will Gambhir sustain at the top level.

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir's initial days After a mixed bag Sri Lanka tour (lost ODI series, won T20I series), India's first Test series win under Gambhir was 2-0 win at home over Bangladesh. However, the Indian team stumbled when faced the best. The then Rohit Sharma-led side lost to New Zealand 0-3 at home before surrendering in front of Australia 1-4 a couple of months later.

The Indian coaching staff with the T20 World Cup trophy.

But Gambhir redefined himself by guiding the team to his first-ever ICC trophy win as a head coach when India lifted the Champions Trophy in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final in 2025. With both Virat Kohli and Rohit retiring from Tests, Gambhir was tasked to guide new captain Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

The Gambhir-Gill pair worked as India staged a thrilling fightback to draw the five-match away series against England 2-2. Although India won 2-0 against west Indies, but the home team once again stumbled in front of South Africa in a two-match series, losing on both occasions.

India's T20I dominance Despite his red-ball failures, white-ball cricket is somewhere Gambhir's ideology thrived, especially in the shortest format of the game. Blocking the outside noise, Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian team to an Asia Cup triumph in 2025. However, India are yet to get the Asia Cup trophy, after it refused to receive the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

The former Indian southpaw redefined the national team's fearless and selfless approach, keeping at par with the requirements of modern-day cricket. Another principle of Gambhir has been Team first over individual milestones. That carried forward in the T20 World Cup 2026 too as the Men in Blue recorded three 250-plus scores in the tournament.

Advertisement

Indian team coaches with ICC trophies

Name Tournament PR Man Singh 1983 World Cup John Wright 2002 ICC Champions Trophy Gary Kirsten 2011 ODI World Cup Duncan Fletcher 2013 ICC Champions Trophy Rahul Dravid 2024 T20 World Cup Gautam Gambhir 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Gautam Gambhir 2026 T20 World Cup

Also Read | Abhishek's pep talk leaves Gambhir laughing ahead of India vs South Africa

It must also be noted that Gambhir is yet to lose a final (as a player or a coach). As a player, Gambhir won 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, 2012 and 2014 editions of IPL while as a mentor/coach, he won IPL 2024, ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, both in 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026. No coach of the Indian team has won three finals before.

Gautam Gambhir's report card as India coach

Format Matches Won Lost Drawn/NR Win % T20Is 31 25 6 0 80.60% ODIs 14 10 4 0 71.40% Tests 19 7 10 2 36.80% Total 64 42 20 2 65.60%

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in