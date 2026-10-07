Gautam Gambhir bids farewell to outgoing BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar: ‘An absolute honour to work with you’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday shared a heartwarming message for outgoing BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar following the completion of Agarkar’s tenure with the board’s senior men’s selection committee.
Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI selection committee ended on 4 October. He had taken charge of the selection panel in July 2023, succeeding Chetan Sharma.
During his time in the role, Agarkar was involved in several major decisions concerning the India men’s team across all three formats.
Gambhir, who worked closely with Agarkar during his tenure as India head coach, thanked the former India all-rounder for his contribution and highlighted the team-first approach that he believes defined their time working together.
“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !! [sic],” Gambhir wrote in a post on X.
The senior men’s team won three ICC trophies during his time as chief selector. India won the 2023 Asia Cup shortly after Agarkar took charge, and went on to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. India then defended the T20 World Cup title earlier this year.
The selection committee, headed by Agarkar, also played a role in shaping India’s squads across the three formats. His tenure included significant selection decisions involving both established players and younger members of the national setup.
Agarkar represented the country in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. His playing career included 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is.
In September, Agarkar informed the BCCI that he would not be seeking an extension to his contract.
The BCCI’s senior selection committee plays a central role in deciding India’s squads and making recommendations on player selections, with the chief selector leading the panel.
On Tuesday, the BCCI invited applications for one position on the Men’s Selection Committee. Following Agarkar’s exit, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was named the interim Chairman of Selectors.
India are currently playing a five-match T20I series against West Indies at home. The Shreyas Iyer-led side clinched an eight-wicket win in the first T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday. Ranchi will host the second T20I on Friday.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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