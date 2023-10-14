Former Indian opening batsman and Lok Sabha MP, Gautam Gambhir, has generated attention with his contentious statements and instances of friction with fellow cricketers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On one occasion, Gambhir openly expressed his remorse over choosing a career in cricket. Here are five instances when Gambhir found himself embroiled in controversies.

"Main cricketer nahi hona chahiye tha" I should not have been a cricketer), these were the words of Gambhir during an interview on September 7 on the Bada Bharat Talk Show Season 2, when questioned about his most significant regret in his life.

MS Dhoni's six Gautam Gambhir, known for his past remarks, such as crediting the 2011 World Cup victory to MS Dhoni's six, made a daring statement by saying “Just a reminder World Cup 2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team and all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX." Gambhir added that “Jo Aakhri Run Banata Hai, Vahi Jitata Hai" (He who scores the final run wins).

Fight with Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LCG), and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli engaged in a heated exchange of words following RCB's 18-run victory over LSG in Lucknow on May 1, 2023. Both Gambhir and Kohli have been fined their entire match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct, while Naveen was penalized with a 50 per cent reduction in his match fee.

Gautam Gambhir's ‘obscene’ gesture During the India vs. Nepal Asia Cup match, Gautam Gambhir, who is presently a member of the Asia Cup broadcasting team, seemed to lose his cool due to the persistent chanting of Virat Kohli's name by the crowd. When Gautam Gambhir expressed anger and raised his middle finger, the crowd responded with enthusiastic chants of 'Kohli, Kohli.' This incident was captured on video, causing it to circulate widely on the internet, with many people condemning the BJP MP for his 'embarrassing' action.

Political sloganeering "When you come to watch sport don't indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India slogans and Kashmir slogans you can't expect me to keep quiet. Social media never gives you full picture," Gambhir told mediapersons.

“Kohli does well as a captain only because he has MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma" Gambhir made a statement that Kohli's success as a captain is primarily attributed to having the valuable presence of both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the team.

Virat Kohli is a good captain for India only because he has MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma behind him. If you are talking about Kohli the captain, he would have won RCB an IPL title since he has taken over the captaincy there.

Gambhir added, “Most of the time his team RCB has finished on number 8."

Virat Kohli should thank franchise for continuing as RCB captain After RCB's exit from the IPL 2020 playoffs, Gambhir criticized Captain Kohli severely for his continued inability to secure an IPL trophy. As reported by The Hindustan Times, "He has been part of RCB and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years and he has been very lucky and should rather thank the franchise that they stuck to him because not many captains have got such a long run where they haven't won tournaments."

Virat Kohli again Gambhir criticized his fellow countryman, Virat Kohli, for what he viewed as subpar shot choices in India's intense match against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup held in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Gambhir pointed out that Kohli seemed too "casual" in his approach.

