Gautam Gambhir breaks silence after Virat Kohli announces retirement from Tests; Here's what India coach said

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket on Monday came as a shock to many. For India head coach Gautam Gambhir, it didn't come as a surprise as the former India opener was in the thick of things over the last few days. It must be noted that Kohli's Test retirement was on the cards after reports emerged that the former India captain doesn't want to be on the flight to England next month.

Reacting for the first time to Kohli's retirement, Gambhir called the former India captain a 'lion'. “A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks….,” Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The last time both spent time in the Indian dressing room in Tests was in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote on his retirement post.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” he added.

Having made his India debut in 2008, Kohli and Gambhir shared the same dressing room for a long time across formats. While Gambhir played his last match for India in 2016, Kohli continued.

The duo once again reunited when Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the Indian national team last year, replacing another great Rahul Dravid. Both Gambhir and Kohli had won two ICC trophies for India - 2011 ODI World Cup (as players) and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (Kohli as player, Gambhir as coach).

In fact, Gambhir had played under Kohli's leadership when the former made a Test comeback in 2016. Gambhir was a part of the Indian team against New Zealand and England.

