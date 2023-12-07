Gautam Gambhir calls Sreesanth ‘fixer’ during Legends League Cricket, refers to IPL fixing scandal
Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth clashed during the Legends League Cricket Eliminator on December 6.
Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth clashed during the Legends League Cricket Eliminator on December 6. The incident, taking place during the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants, involved a heated verbal exchange between the two.
