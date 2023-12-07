Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth clashed during the Legends League Cricket Eliminator on December 6. The incident, taking place during the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants, involved a heated verbal exchange between the two.

During the second over, Gambhir scored aggressively against Sreesanth, hitting a six and a four. However, a dot ball later led to a flare-up between the two at the non-striker end. This confrontation was a significant moment in the game, as both players are known for their competitive spirits.

Sreesanth later expressed his frustration in a social media video. He referred to Gambhir as 'Mr. Fighter', a term indicating Gambhir's combative nature on the cricket field.

“He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in the video.

Sreesanth also hinted that Gambhir's remarks might be linked to his 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, a challenging period in his career. He emphasised that his family and state had suffered greatly during that time and now felt targeted again for no reason. Gambhir told him “f*ck off, you fixer!" claimed Sreeshanth.

“I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said," he added.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail," the former India cricketer said.

“Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things… I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does," Sreesanth added.

