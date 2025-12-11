Gautam Gambhir can't control anger as Arshdeep Singh bowls 7 wides in a 13-ball over during IND vs SA 2nd T20I; watch

India head coach Gautam Gambhir couldn't control his anger after Arshdeep Singh bowled seven wides in an 13-ball over against South Africa in the second T20I in Mullanpur on Thursday. The incident took place on the 11th over where Arshdeep conceded 18 runs.

Send into bat first, South Africa were off to a blazing start with Quinton de Kock leading the way. Although South Africa lost Reeza Hendricks inside the powerplay, De Kock continued his business, smashing the Indian bowlers all around the park in new Chandigarh.

In search of wickets, India captain Suryakumar Yadav brought Arshdeep back into the attack after the 10th over. But the decision backfired with a settled De Kock at strike. The South Africa clobbered Arshdeep for a six off the first ball over the bowler's head.

Under pressure, Arshdeep two back-to-back wides in his next two deliveries. His second legal delivery turned out to be a dot ball, before bowling four consecutive wide balls, forcing Gambhir to give Arshdeep a mouthful from the dugout.

He bowled another wide in an over that went for 18 runs. In the process, Arshdeep equaled with Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq for most wide balls in an over in T20Is among full member teams. Meanwhile, Arshdeep created an unwanted record as he bowled the longest over by an Indian in the shortest format. The record was previously held by Khaleel Ahmed who had bowled a 10-ball over against Sri Lanka in 2024.

Longest overs bowled by an Indian in T20Is

Player Ball in an over Opponent Venue Year Arshdeep Singh 13 South Africa New Chandigarh 2025 Khaleel Ahmed 11 Sri Lanka Pallekele 2024 Hardik Pandya 11 Australia Adelaide 2016 Arshdeep Singh 10 Ireland New York 2024 Arshdeep Singh 10 West Indies Tarouba 2023

South Africa ride on De Kock's 90 to post 213 Riding on De Kock's 46-ball 90, South Africa posted 213/4 in 20 overs. During his time in the middle, De Kock went hammer and tongs to smash seven sixes and five boundaries.