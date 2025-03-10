Gautam Gambhir decodes India’s six-bowler strategy after Champions Trophy win: ‘Batters win you matches but bowlers…’

India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad drew huge eyebrows when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named five spinners for the tournament back in February. Almost a month later, the Men in Blue led by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, return home with the Champions Trophy held aloft for the record third time.

In all the matches at the Champions Trophy 2025, India used an exact six bowlers. While the first two matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan saw three pacers and three spinners, from the New Zealand game, the Men in Blue played two fast bowlers and four slow bowlers.

The strategy worked as India had three bowlers - Varun Chakaravarthy (9), Kuldeep Yadav (7) and Mohammed Shami (8) - in the top 10 in the list of most wicket-takers in the tournament.

Following India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu asked India head Gautam Gambhir about the six-bowler strategy.

“You have played six bowlers in the IPL (for Kolkata Knight Riders), they won you the trophy. Even, in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli even bowled towards the end. Do you think the approach in Indian cricket changed with this six-bowler strategy?” Navjot Singh Sidhu asked during a post-match interview on Star Sports.

In reply, Gautam Gambhir explained the through-process behind the move. “It all started with the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which we lost. If you remember, Riyag Parag was our sixth bowling option. Before that, we used to play only five bowlers. With five fielders inside the circle and two new balls, playing with five bowlers puts you under a lot of pressure,” said the former India opener.

“From day 1, we were clear in our mind that we want six bowling options, even if that means we compromise with our batting power. Because bowlers win your tournaments, batters only set up the tournaments. And batters only win you matches but bowlers win you tournaments,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir wins first ICC event as head coach Winner of two World Cups, Gautam Gambhir was under severe scrutiny after India's torrid run in the second half of 2024. Following India's T20 World Cup win, the Men in Blue lost the ODI series to Sri Lanka and Test series to New Zealand and Australia, all under Gautam Gambhir. In fact, India lost six out of eight Tests against Australia and New Zealand to lose out on a place in the World Test Championship final.

