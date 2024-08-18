Gautam Gambhir effect? Rishabh Pant shows off his bowling skills during DPL T20 match | WATCH

Gautam Gambhir's era in Indian cricket has begun with top players bowling. Rishabh Pant, trying to prove thier versatility. Pant bowled in a Delhi Premier League match, but South Delhi Superstars secured the win.

Published18 Aug 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Rishabh Pant bowling during DPL match
Rishabh Pant bowling during DPL match

Gautam Gambhir era in Indian cricket seems to be well and truly underway with the new Indian coach giving a clear indication in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series that he wants his bowlers to try their hands with the ball as well. In that series, perhaps for the first time in a long while, we saw many top order players like T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, batters Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma bowling during crucial phases. 

In a shocking development during a recent Delhi Premier League match, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was selling rolling his sleeves and taking a spinners avatar, perhaps in a bid to send a message to the team management that he has more to offer than being a designated wicketkeeper batter. Notably, Pant had been sidelines in favour of KL Rahul during the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka and only got a chance to bat in the final game of the series. 

Pant's all-around play during DPL: 

Rishabh Pant was leading Purani Dilli-6 as they took on South Delhi Superstars during an encounter of the Delhi Premier League on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium. During the match, Pant (35 off 32 balls) played a crucial knock in setting up the tone of the match for his side and later Lalit Yadav and Vansh Bedi played some crucial knocks to take the score to 197/3 in 20 overs. 

However, South Delhi Supertarz were aggressive from the get go and managed to see the momentum in their favour throughout the match. The match was so poised in Supertarz's favour that when Rishabh Pant finally took the ball in the final over of the match, there were only 1 run required off 6 deliveries. Pant bowled his right hand spin bowling for the 1 delivery and the single on that ball ensured that South Delhi had the match end in their favour. 

 

