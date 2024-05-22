KKR mentor and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is being touted as the top candidate to succeed Rahul Dravid as India's next coach. Notably, Dravid's tenure as India head coach expired after last year's ODI World Cup, but was given an extension until the end of this year's T20 World Cup. Ahead of the marquee event, the BCCI had opened the application process for the post of India head coach.

With almost a week to go before the application process closes, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has weighed in on the pros and cons of appointing Gautam Gambhir as the next India coach. While stating that Gambhir is the "best candidate", Akram also pointed out that the former India batsman speaks bluntly and tends to get aggressive at times.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Akram said, "Yeah, he is the best candidate. It depends on whether Gautam accepts it. He has also left politics because it took too much time. It is a time-consuming job. He is a very intelligent person, so he realised it's not easy. He has two lovely daughters,"

"GG is very simple. Straightforward. Not a difficult person. But he speaks clearly, bluntly and doesn't think twice, a quality that isn't part of Indian cricket culture. In our culture, we say things that don't offend people. But GG is someone who, if he doesn't like something, will say it to your face. That's his quality and that's why everyone likes him. He gets aggressive at times, but that's him as a person. He will bring that same aggression in the team, but it all boils down to whether he agrees to take up the role." the former pacer added.

Should Ashish Nehra or VVS Laxman succeed Rahul Dravid; Akram opines

Wasim Akram also shared his opinions on if other candidates who are touted as BCCI's potential recruits for the top posts, like VVS Laxman or Ashish Nehra, would be a good fit.

He said, "I have heard some other names too. They have a lot of experience. [Ashish] Nehra has done well; he is a people's person. Everybody loves him; they want to be around him. And Laxman is another very good choice. He is the NCA head, where Dravid came from after serving as India Under-19 coach. So, they have a system in place. If you ask me, any of these three Indians are good options. Stick to your own people."

