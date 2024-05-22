'Gautam Gambhir gets aggressive…': Wasim Akram on appointing KKR mentor as India head coach
Wasim Akram believes Gautam Gambhir is the best candidate to be the next Indian coach due to his straightforward nature and aggressiveness. Akram also suggests Ashish Nehra or VVS Laxman as potential options.
KKR mentor and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is being touted as the top candidate to succeed Rahul Dravid as India's next coach. Notably, Dravid's tenure as India head coach expired after last year's ODI World Cup, but was given an extension until the end of this year's T20 World Cup. Ahead of the marquee event, the BCCI had opened the application process for the post of India head coach.