Gautam Gambhir gets emotional as Rahul Dravid sends special message to new Head Coach ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series

Gautam Gambhir, Team India's new Head Coach, received a special message from Rahul Dravid ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series, starting from July 27.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, Aman Gupta
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir gets emotional as Rahul Dravid sends special message to new Head Coach ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series
Gautam Gambhir gets emotional as Rahul Dravid sends special message to new Head Coach ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series(Screengrab from Instagram/@indiancricketteam)

Gautam Gambhir, Team India's new Head Coach, received a special message from Rahul Dravid, whose shoes he's filling in. In this special video message, which appears to be a surprise for Gambhir, Dravid speaks about the glory he enjoyed after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 under his coaching.

‘Crack a smile’

“Even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile,” Dravid tells Gambhir in the video. Check out:

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
