Gautam Gambhir gets emotional as Rahul Dravid sends special message to new Head Coach ahead of India vs Sri Lanka series

Gautam Gambhir, Team India's new Head Coach, received a special message from Rahul Dravid, whose shoes he's filling in. In this special video message, which appears to be a surprise for Gambhir, Dravid speaks about the glory he enjoyed after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 under his coaching.
“Even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile,” Dravid tells Gambhir in the video. Check out:
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess