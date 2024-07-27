Gautam Gambhir, Team India's new Head Coach, received a special message from Rahul Dravid ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series, starting from July 27.
Gautam Gambhir, Team India's new Head Coach, received a special message from Rahul Dravid, whose shoes he's filling in. In this special video message, which appears to be a surprise for Gambhir, Dravid speaks about the glory he enjoyed after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 under his coaching.
‘Crack a smile’
“Even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile," Dravid tells Gambhir in the video. Check out: