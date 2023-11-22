Gautam Gambhir is going back to where he originally belonged, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This time, he will be working as a mentor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir was associated with the Kolkata-based franchise from 2011 to 2017, considered the golden period of KKR. Under Gambhir's captaincy, the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) twice. KKR also qualified for the playoffs five times during that period. It reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," Gambhir said, as reported by the official KKR website.

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan welcomed back the former captain.

"Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR," Khan said.

Gautam Gambhir leaving LSG Gautam Gambhir is leaving Lucknow Super Giants to join KKR.

“As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable," he earlier wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!" he added.

