Gautam Gambhir has always been a ‘team coach’: Avesh Khan tells BCCI

Gautam Gambhir is all set to take over as the next India head coach from upcoming Sri Lanka interantional series after being appointed into the position earlier this week. Notably, prior to his appointment as India head coach, Gambhir had no coaching experience but held the post of mentor for Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders for 3 years.

However, now former Lucknwo Super Giants bowler Avesh Khan has given us insights about the working style of newly minted Indian coach. In a

In an interaction with BCCI ahead of the start of 4th T20I encounter against Zimbabwe on Saturday, Avesh said, “Whatever I have learned from him, it is about the mindset that you should always look to get the better of your opponent and give your 100 per cent,”

Avesh also stated that Gambhir isn't one to deliver long messages in team meetings but instead assigns tasks and roles to players and always wants to focus on winning.

“In team meetings, as well as one-on-ones, he would speak less but would convey his point as to what is to be done. He would assign tasks and roles to players and he has always been a ‘team coach’. He always wants to win and everyone to give their 100 per cent,” Avesh added

Wait over Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff continues: While Gambhir has been finalized for the head coach role, BCCI is yet to announce other support during his tenure. A recent report by Cricbuzz states that Gambhir has urged BCCI to consider former South African pacer Morne Morkel for the bowling coach role. Moreover, the report states that BCCI has also held talks with the South African, who was the bowling coach of Pakistan until last year's ODI World Cup.