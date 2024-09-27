Gautam Gambhir hasn’t shown his ’real character’ yet: Former Bangladesh cricketer says, ‘Let India have a bad game…’

Gautam Gambhir recently assumed the role of head coach for India as they embarked on their T20 and ODI series in Sri Lanka. While the Men in Blue tasted success in the T20 leg of the tournament, they found themselves lacking in the ODI format. In the ongoing Bangladesh series, Rohit and Co defeated the Bangladeshi side and won the first test in Chennai by 280 runs.

Ahead of the 2nd Test series, former Bangladesh batter and legend Tamim Iqbal's recent remarks has raised eyebrows as he said that a person's true character is often revealed during setbacks rather than in moments of success. Though he acknowledged Gambhir's capability, however, he added it's too ealy to make a judgement until Team India faces challenges.

While speaking to Jio Cinema, Iqbal said, “When you're winning, you don't know the real character of the man. It's only when you lose a series, then you lose another, that the real character comes out. No doubt, he is a capable man, but it's too early. Let India have a bad game, then we will see what comes out.”

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test The 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh began at 9.30 am. Viewers can watch the game LIVE on Sports 18 network and the live-stream of this encounter can be watched by venturing to the JioCinema app.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has made two changes to their lineup, bringing in medium pacer Khaled Ahmed and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to replace Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana. The pitch for this Test features black soil, which is anticipated to deteriorate over time, offering support and grip for spinners as the game advances.

Lineup for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.