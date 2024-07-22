Gambhir makes BIG statement on relationship with Virat Kohli: ‘between us and not for…’

  • But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players, says Gautam Gambhir

Livemint
Updated22 Jul 2024, 11:16 AM IST
On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he hopes that fitness does not become a challenge for them
On Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he hopes that fitness does not become a challenge for them(Sukumaran)

Praising Indian cricketing great Virat Kohli, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday said it "is between the two of us and not for TRPs".

Gambhir and Kohli had not been the best of friends, something which was evident from the multiple confrontations between the two in the IPL. However, the duo will now be working together starting with the T20 and ODI tour of Sri Lanka from July 27.

'We share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public that what kind of a relationsip (we have) I think is between two individuals'

In the context of Kohli, Gambhir added, "We have had lots of discussions and everyone has the right fight for their jersey."

Gautam Gambhir: Kohli and Rohit are world class players

On Kohli and Rohit Sharma retirement from T20, Gautam Gambhir on Monday said they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them and added that he hopes that fitness does not become a challenge for them in the coming days. 

Speaking during a press conference, Gambhir said, "I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage whether it was the T20 World Cup and in the 50 over World cup as well. I think both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them and more importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough and then hopefully they can keep their fitness till the 2027 World Cup as well."

“This is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to them as well. It's up to the players how much can they contribute to the team's success because ultimately it's the team that is important.”

“But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible,” he further added

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup last month.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 11:16 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsGambhir makes BIG statement on relationship with Virat Kohli: ‘between us and not for…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    310.95
    11:52 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    4.65 (1.52%)

    Tata Steel

    160.20
    11:52 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.45 (1.55%)

    Wipro

    509.85
    11:52 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    -47.4 (-8.51%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    315.50
    11:52 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    11.7 (3.85%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chemplast Sanmar

    540.00
    11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    36.55 (7.26%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,085.70
    11:22 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    68.7 (6.76%)

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

    254.50
    11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.7 (5.69%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,134.40
    11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    54.85 (5.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue