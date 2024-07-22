Praising Indian cricketing great Virat Kohli, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday said it "is between the two of us and not for TRPs". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir and Kohli had not been the best of friends, something which was evident from the multiple confrontations between the two in the IPL. However, the duo will now be working together starting with the T20 and ODI tour of Sri Lanka from July 27.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply 'We share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public that what kind of a relationsip (we have) I think is between two individuals' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the context of Kohli, Gambhir added, "We have had lots of discussions and everyone has the right fight for their jersey."

Gautam Gambhir: Kohli and Rohit are world class players On Kohli and Rohit Sharma retirement from T20, Gautam Gambhir on Monday said they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them and added that he hopes that fitness does not become a challenge for them in the coming days.

Speaking during a press conference, Gambhir said, "I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage whether it was the T20 World Cup and in the 50 over World cup as well. I think both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them and more importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough and then hopefully they can keep their fitness till the 2027 World Cup as well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to them as well. It's up to the players how much can they contribute to the team's success because ultimately it's the team that is important."

“But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible," he further added

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!